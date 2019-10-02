Russian tubulars producer ready to invest into projects in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian tubulars producer TMK is ready to invest into development of oilfield service and tubular production projects in Saudi Arabia, majority shareholders and Board Chairman of the company Dmitry Pumpyansky said at the Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday.

"We see serious opportunities in Saudi Arabia for ourselves. We are a longstanding partner of Saudi Aramco. We would like to deepen such cooperation and are ready to invest into creation of projects in the oilfield service sphere and the pipe industry," he said.