Issue of Uzbekistan joining EAEU under consideration, says Russian speaker

TASHKENT, October 2. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyevhas decided to consider the issue of the republic entering the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan’s Senate (Oliy Majlis) Nurdinzhon Ismoilov on Wednesday.

"We know that Uzbek President has made a decision, currently the issue of Uzbekistan’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union is under consideration," she said.