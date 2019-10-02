Eurasian Economic Union's budget for 2020 approved

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries have approved the organization's budget for 2020 at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Council that was held in Yerevan on Tuesday, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We have discussed an important topic on the agenda — reaching a final agreement on distributing import duties among budgets of EAEU member countries. We have confirmed the fulfillment of the Eurasian Economic Union's budget for 2018, as well as approved the budget for 2020," Pashinyan said.

He added that the leaders also discussed the concept of forming a common financial market in EAEU developed together with the Eurasian Economic Commission, Central Banks and Finance Ministries of member states. Establishing a common financial market will lead to increasing quality and accessibility of financial services for companies and citizens of member states and growing effectiveness of the financial sector, he noted.