Hainan's revenue from tourism in 2020 expected to exceed $15,65 bln

HAIKOU, October 1. /TASS/. Tourism revenue from the Island of Hainan in 2020 should exceed 110 billion yuan ($ 15,65 billion) due to a 12-month retail promotion campaign launched by the authorities, the deputy head of the department of culture and tourism of the province of Liu Cheng stated at a press conference.

According to the official, the authorities plan to actively use the tourism potential to increase gross regional product, both due to the number of tourists and through the optimization of services. Next year 90 million tourists are expected to visit Hainan; the island's guests will increase the region’s retail sales by 10 billion yuan ($ 1,4 billion) over the corresponding period.

“The Hainana authorities decided to launch a year of consumption in the field of international tourism, which kicks off in October 2019 and will run until September 2020,” said Liu Cheng. “The purpose of this campaign is to attract as many tourists to Hainan as possible by holding various events".

According to the official, the island’s administration plans to increase tourism revenue primarily due to improved conditions for beach resorts and cruises, as well as spa resorts. In addition, as the Chinese official clarified, the government intends to pay close attention to cultural and entertainment programs with a tour of local attractions — ancient towers, traditional settlements, significant historical places.

"Among other areas — forest and agrotourism, camping, gastronomic, and wedding tourism," said Liu Cheng.

Hainan is a famous international resort, and Russia is considered one of the important sources of external tourist flow to the province. Starting this year, a visa-free travel has been in effect for Russian citizens in the region. In 2017, the number of Russians visiting the island increased by 250%, reaching 284,000 people, but in 2018 this figure dropped by 10%. Nevertheless, according to forecasts, the number of Russian tourists in 2019 should reach record high making it 300,000 people.