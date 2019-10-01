WTO lowers trade growth forecast for 2019 and 2020

GENEVA, October 1. /TASS/. Aggravating tensions between the countries in the commerce and slowing development of the global economy led to the World Trade Organization (WTO) lowering forecasts of trade growth for 2019 and 2020, according to the organization’s press release published on Tuesday.

The escalation of tensions in trade and the slowdown of the global economy have led WTO economists to sharply lower trade growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, the report said.

At the moment, trade is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2019, although in April the forecast was 2.6%. For 2020, WTO expects an increase of 2.7%, while 3% was forecast in April.

WTO economists emphasized that the risk of a further decline of trade growth rates "remains high," and forecasts for 2020 depend on return to more normal trade relations across the globe.