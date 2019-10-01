Russian companies can now enter Turkish debt market

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian companies will be able to issue debt securities in the Turkish market. In turn, Turkish issuers will be admitted to the Russian debt market, according to the draft intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Turkey on settlements and payments.

"In order to increase the level of liquidity provision in national currencies, the parties intend to use the opportunities of the financial markets of the two countries by issuing debt securities by Russian issuers in the Turkish market and Turkish issuers in the Russian market," the document said.