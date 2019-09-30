Russian airport to launch flights to China's Sanya

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 30. /TASS/. Platov International Airport (part of the holding Airports of the Regions) in Rostov-on-Don will launch flights to the Chinese city of Sanya in autumn and winter, the press service of the Platov airport told reporters on Monday.

"In autumn and winter, we expand the geography of flights abroad from Platov airport. A new destination will be the southernmost city of China — Sanya, located on the Island of Hainan. The schedule is currently being discussed," the airport’s press service said.

Departures from Platov to the city of Sanya are preliminary scheduled on Mondays. Arrival from China - at 06:35, departure from Rostov-on-Don at 11:45 a.m. The flights are expected to be carried out aboard wide-body aircraft Boing 767-300. One can book a ticket for a new destination for the winter season with regional travel agencies, the press service said.

Sanya is a center of international tourism, famous for its beaches. Due to the tropical climate, tourists can visit the resorts all year round, however, the city is extremely popular among tourists from Russia and Europe during the winter. This resort is known as a "paradise" on the shores of the South China Sea, the press service added.

Airports of the Regions is a leading airport holding in Russia. Today, the holding includes Koltsovo International Airport (Yekaterinburg), Kurumoch International Airport (Samara), Strigino International Airport (Nizhny Novgorod) and Platov International Airport (Rostov-on-Don). In 2018, the passenger flow of the holding's airports exceeded 15,2 million people.