The Hague opens hearings on $50-bln lawsuit by former Yukos shareholders against Russia

THE HAGUE, September 30. / TASS /. The Hague Court of Appeal will rule on the Yukos case on February 18, 2020, the organization said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision is scheduled for February 18, 2020," the court said, adding that the verdict will be sent to the parties in writing.