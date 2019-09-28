Cabinet will not compensate import duties on auto parts to holders of special contracts

ADLER, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Government will not compensate customs duties on import of components to automakers working under special investment contracts (SPIC), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said after the meeting with automobile producers on the sidelines of the Formula One.

SPIC holders earlier requested the government to make terms of government support equal: to compensate import duties on automobile components in order to have support from the state along with companies continuing working in the industrial assembly regime.

"Our commitments on compensation of customs duties expire from lapse of industrial assembly agreement. The last ones will expire in 2020 and there will be no such compensation anymore. Revenues from these duties have already been set in parameters of the budget for 2020, 2021 and 2022," Kozak said.

"Such applications [about compensations – TASS] are made from time to time and a clear answer has been given in this regard today. All the obligations the state assumed either legislatively or by virtue of investments agreements should be fulfilled. However, we need not to move beyond them because it gives rise to dependency. The business should work on its efficiency independently within limits of rules prescribed by the state,” the official added.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to find a tradeoff alternative for automakers on compensation of import customs duties on components, Minister Denis Manturov said earlier.