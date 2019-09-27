{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Experts: Hainan capable of creating its own economic model following Singapore's example

Singapore's experience should be taken into account when establishing the Hainan free trade zone and port, experts stated

HAIKOU, September 27. /TASS/. China's Hainan has all conditions and potential to create its own sustainable model of industrialization, following Singapore's successful example, experts told www.hinews.cn news portal.

"Hainan should pursue a focused policy to modernize the management system and strengthen its potential. <...> The island has advantages in terms of forming a free trade zone and a port, as well as in the social and economic spheres, and in  technology," Zhou Weigo, the leading researcher at the National University of Singapore, believes.

According to the expert, Hainan can follow in Singapore's footsteps and create its own model by developing the principles of a legally regulated society and forming a special management system that would shift the emphasis from an  economic to a social component in order to switch to a system of efficient distribution of public services. "This will boost reforms and create incentives for the development of education and the implementation of research projects on Hainan, primarily related to the marine economy and free trade," the expert pointed out.

According to Gu Qingyang from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore's experience should be taken into account when establishing the Hainan free trade zone and port. "It is considered to be among the countries with the highest level of liberalization of external relations and minimal trade and investment barriers. Hainan can take into account Singapore's development experience," he stressed.

According to researchers, Hainan is capable of forming its own "open economy" model using Singapore's example: due to that the island will be able to create a competitive environment, as well as a reliable mechanism for industrial modernization. 

Tags
Hainan
Russian industrial zone in Egypt to help reaching new markets -
The planned Russian state investment into the development of primary infrastructure will be about $190 mln, the projected amount of private investments throughout implementation is estimated at $7 bln
Read more
Moscow says US trying to hamper eliminating terrorists in Syria with new sanctions
The Foreign Ministry said that the fight against terrorism in Syria will continue "despite the fact that the United States condones extremists"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky says his conversation with Trump was ‘private, confidential’
Trump said earlier he had given his permission to publish an unedited, full transcript of his July telephone conversation with Zelensky
Read more
Press review: Is Ukrainegate the Democrats’ trump card and is a new Iran nuke deal coming
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 26
Read more
Russia in favor of Iran’s idea to form Persian Gulf coalition
Earlier, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited all Persian Gulf states to join the coalition on regional security
Read more
US reconnaissance plane operated drones that attacked Hmeymim — defense official
Thirteen drones moved according to common combat battle deployment, operated by a single crew
Read more
Russia not surprised by NATO reaction to its proposal about missiles — diplomat
"There was nothing new to it," he said
Read more
Putin: Russia supports Venezuelan president’s dialogue with opposition forces
The Russian president also noted cooperation between Moscow and Caracas in the military and technical sphere
Read more
India fully pays for frigates under construction for its Navy at Russian shipyard
Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in the Kaliningrad Region is building Project 11356 missile frigates for the Indian Navy
Read more
Russian upgraded corvette holds live-fire exercise with Uran cruise missile
The missile corvette Smerch is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces by the end of the year
Read more
US Democrats’ charges over Trump-Zelensky conversation ridiculous, Moscow says
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova added that if this logic is to be followed, then the founder of the WikiLeaks website Julian Assange should be seen as "the hero of the United States."
Read more
Proton-M launch postponed because US satellite was attached incorrectly — source
The source added that "the Briz-M control system for the upper stage is operating in the routine mode"
Read more
Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment ‘not a credible offer,’ says NATO
Reports emerged that Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several states, including NATO, to introduce a moratorium on ntermediate-and shorter-range missile deployment in some regions
Read more
Lavrov discusses preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh with Saudi foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Assaf held talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
Putin not against liberal ideas, he is against having them imposed, says spokesman
In an interview with the Financial Times in June, the Russian president said he believed liberalism had "outlived its purposes" and "become obsolete"
Read more
Kiev vows land grab from Russian property owners
In line with the draft law, legal entities, individuals and foreign states, which have been targeted by sanctions would be deprived of the right to buy the land
Read more
Zelensky calls to rethink world order at UN podium
The Ukrainian president claimed that local hotspots of tensions in the modern world have global implications
Read more
Kremlin says Russia committed to INF Treaty, has grounds to accuse US of violations
The Kremlin has not met with understanding of Russia’s stance on the issue of intermediate and shorter range missiles yet, the spokesman said
Read more
Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin
The statement came ahead of and timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers
Read more
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters big screens in UK
The special family program, "Masha and the Bear on the Big Screen," was created to celebrate the cartoon’s 10th anniversary
Read more
Russia to find ways to respond to situation over US visas for Russian delegation — Lavrov
"Such impertinence cannot be tolerated," Lavrov added
Read more
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Read more
Russian speaker suggests evaluating decisions of US lawmakers who greenlighted Iraq war
The Russian lawmaker mentioned the situation in Libya and said that a similar scenario was avoided in Syria thanks to Russia, China, Turkey and Iran
Read more
Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with three crewmembers put in orbit
It was the 70th and last launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket, equipped with the analogous control system of Ukrainian manufacture
Read more
Ukrainian mosquito fleet’s exercise of no operational interest to Russian Black Sea Fleet
The source in the security forces noted the small size of the vessels
Read more
Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September
The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the army of the Central African Republic at the end of January and start of February in 2018
Read more
Russian military satellite enters designated orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle blasted off from launch platform No. 4 of site No. 43 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome at 10:46 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Macron rebukes actions of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at UN
Thunberg along with a group of young activists filed a complaint accusing five countries, including France, of not doing enough to fight climate change
Read more
Germany to study Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment in Europe
Earlier,reports emerged that Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions
Read more
Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea
Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the feasibility of the move
Read more
Pompeo plays down failure of Patriot missile defenses during Saudi Aramco attack
The US top diplomat lashed out at rumors that the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities was a result of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
US won’t drive a wedge between Russia and China — China's top legislator
Li Zhanshu underscored that trusting business and personal relations between the Russian and Chinese leaders have huge political significance
Read more
US blacklists 5 ships, firm, 3 individuals for fuel delivery to Russian military in Syria
The Department of Finance claims that in this way the US authorities eliminated what it called a "sanctions evasion scheme" aimed at "facilitating the illicit transfer of jet fuel"
Read more
Russia’s Vostochny space center in Far East may be named after Putin
The space center is currently being built in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Maduro presents Putin with replica of Simon Bolivar’s sword
The Venezuelan leader also published a video of him presenting the gift to the Russian president
Read more
Russian cosmonaut Gennady Manakov dies at the age of 69, tweets fellow cosmonaut
Manakov made his first space flight in 1990 as commander of the Soyuz TM-10 crew
Read more
Belarus forced to search for alternative to Russian oil supplies, says president
Minsk specified three oil import options alternative to Russia at the talks with Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko explained
Read more
Ukraine buys Soviet-made Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns from Czech Republic
Gvozdika artillery guns used to be produced in the Soviet Union, Poland and Bulgaria
Read more
Shoigu calls US belief in its superiority the major threat to Russia and other states
The defense minister also stressed that the number of threats to Russia is not declining
Read more
Russia preparing surprise measures for US amid visa spat, says top diplomat
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation failed to receive US visas
Read more
Press review: Russia fumes over US visa fiasco and Maduro arrives in Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 25
Read more
Russia’s latest attack drone performs 1st joint flight with Su-57 fifth-generation plane
The joint flight of the latest drone and the fifth-generation fighter jet lasted more than 30 minutes, the ministry specified
Read more
Lavrov thanks US for granting him a visa to take part in UN General Assembly
The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman earlier that Lavrov "described as shameful the situation with non-issuance of visas to the Russian delegation"
Read more
Belarus won’t make friends against Russia, president says
The Belarusian leader says ready to deploy peacekeepers to Donbass
Read more
‘Don’t mess with us’: Kaliningrad governor warns US against designs on Russian exclave
The governor also advised the US military to take a look into Russia’s history
Read more
Lukashenko certain Putin will not try to prolong his powers at Belarus’ expense
Belarus has no sovereignty concerns amid deepening integration with Russia, according to the country's president
Read more
Lavrov says won’t be surprised if it turns out true Poroshenko offered Donbass to Russia
Lavrov rejected the previous accusations voiced by Poroshenko that Russia had allegedly tried to impose its version of the ‘Steinmeier formula’
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 20 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 27 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Russia develops seaborne cruise missile with increased range capability — sources
The missile is outfitted with the improved control system and will be capable of striking both naval and ground targets with greater accuracy, the source said
Read more
Number of injured in troubled landing of plane in Siberia rises to 56
The Azur Air flight en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul crash-landed at the Barnaul airport due to the fire of a landing gear
Read more