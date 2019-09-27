Experts: Hainan capable of creating its own economic model following Singapore's example

HAIKOU, September 27. /TASS/. China's Hainan has all conditions and potential to create its own sustainable model of industrialization, following Singapore's successful example, experts told www.hinews.cn news portal.

"Hainan should pursue a focused policy to modernize the management system and strengthen its potential. <...> The island has advantages in terms of forming a free trade zone and a port, as well as in the social and economic spheres, and in technology," Zhou Weigo, the leading researcher at the National University of Singapore, believes.

According to the expert, Hainan can follow in Singapore's footsteps and create its own model by developing the principles of a legally regulated society and forming a special management system that would shift the emphasis from an economic to a social component in order to switch to a system of efficient distribution of public services. "This will boost reforms and create incentives for the development of education and the implementation of research projects on Hainan, primarily related to the marine economy and free trade," the expert pointed out.

According to Gu Qingyang from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore's experience should be taken into account when establishing the Hainan free trade zone and port. "It is considered to be among the countries with the highest level of liberalization of external relations and minimal trade and investment barriers. Hainan can take into account Singapore's development experience," he stressed.

According to researchers, Hainan is capable of forming its own "open economy" model using Singapore's example: due to that the island will be able to create a competitive environment, as well as a reliable mechanism for industrial modernization.