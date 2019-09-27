Kazakhstan plans to sign oil supply agreement with Belarus by 2019 year-end

NUR-SULTAN, September 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is going to sign an agreement with Belarus on supplies of oil and oil products by 2019 year-end, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Energy Aset Magauov told reporters on Friday.

"It can be said we will sign by the year-end. We should hold a video conference with the Belarusian side and try to close out issues," the official said. Arrangements on a range of issues should be reached for document signing, Magauov noted.

"I believe the text of the agreement has been coordinated on the whole between the two sectoral ministries and Belneftekhim. Two issues are outstanding. The first is related to commitments of the Belarusian side about absence of re-export. The point is that our oil products should not go further to third countries or oil products made from our oil should be for internal consumption," the Vice-Minister said.

The second point that is negotiated now is the effective time of the agreement. "Considering that these two issues are still open, I believe we will not manage to sign [the agreement] in October because internal approval procedures are rather lengthy," Magauov said.