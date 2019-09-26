Senior Chinese official notes importance of ties with Russia in space and technologies

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. China and Russia have to build up cooperation in the sphere of high technologies and innovations, China’s Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu said at a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday.

"I would like to dwell on our cooperation in the sphere of high technologies and innovations. It is known that Russia has a very powerful foundation and potential in the area of scientific and technical development," Li Zhanshu said, adding that Russia occupies one of the leading positions in the world in the sphere of advanced technologies.

The chairman of China’s parliament called for boosting dialogue in the sphere of digital management. "It is necessary to achieve forward-looking cooperation in this area," Li Zhanshu stressed.

He highlighted that China reached great progress in the development of technologies over the past years. "In this regard, it is very important for us to stay in tune with the times and focus on our cooperation in the scientific-technical and innovative spheres," Li Zhanshu said.

He added that it is necessary to promote Chinese-Russian cooperation in the field of space. "We should beef up our cooperation both in space and in advanced technologies," the Chinese politician stated.

Li Zhanshu reported that he plans to visit Kazan, in particular Kazan Helicopters. "It is a very famous plant that producers helicopters. We need helicopters with high tonnage now," he said.