Media: Hainan invites foreign professionals to work on the island

HAIKOU, September 26. /TASS/. Hainan's institutions are drawing foreign professionals to work on the island more actively in order to create a top-notch international education system, www.hinews.cn writes.

Non-profit and non-government organizations funds have begun to play an active part in the process. For instance, a major contribution to the development of cooperation with the United States in the cultural and humanitarian sphere is made, in particular, by the International Education Exchange Association (IEEA), founded by Eddie Stephen Mills from Alabama. The American has been teaching on Hainan for 26 years.

​​IEEA's key activity is the involving young people from different countries in teaching English to students in the Chinese universities. Over the past few years, hundreds of foreigners have worked as English teachers on Hainan.

According to the publication, since 2007 the island has been constantly expanding the quota granting the right of permanent residence for those foreign specialists who have contributed to Hainan's education system. Recently, the Hainan Center for International Affairs has assigned the "responsible persons" titles to foreign citizens in order to develop contacts with foreign states for more fruitful cooperation with international experts, development of cultural and humanitarian contacts and the island's global promotion.

The Hainan administration's decision to simplify the procedure of obtaining a permanent residence permit in August was an important step in drawing foreign professionals to the country. The new rules apply to highly qualified persionnel, academicians with postgraduate degrees, or those involved in important projects in China. All foreigners who have made a significant impact on China's development, as well as specialists in high demand, including those who constantly work in the country and have a fairly high income with a good history of tax payments, can obtain a "green card".

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.