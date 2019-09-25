US imposes Iran-related sanctions on five Chinese nationals, four companies — OFAC

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. The United States added five individuals and four companies from China to its sanction lists related to Iran, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reports on Wednesday.

Sanctions were introduced in particular against China Concord Petroleum and Cosco Shipping Tanker. Restrictions were also applied against Kunlun Holding Company registered in the British Virgin Islands, the US authority said.

Designation in US sanction lists means asset freezing in the United States and the ban for US citizens or companies to carry business with persons and entities in such lists.