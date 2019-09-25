Russia rejects Japan’s request for new effort to collect POW remains

TOKYO, September 25. /TASS/. Russia has rejected Japan’s request for carrying out new excavation works in search for the remains of Japanese prisoners of war believed to be buried in Russia’s Far Eastern Trans-Baikal Region, Japan’s national television reported on Wednesday.

A Japanese research team was expected to head to Russia for new excavation works late this month. However, according to the report, Moscow notified Tokyo that it would be impossible to carry out a new effort, citing "a number of problems."

Japan expects that the two countries’ foreign ministries will continue discussing the issue and Moscow will give permission for conducting new excavation works.

Last week, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare acknowledged that the remains of prisoners of war, which had been repatriated to Japan from the Trans-Baikal Region over the past 15 years, did not belong to the Japanese soldiers, who died in the Soviet Union after the end of World War II. DNA tests confirmed that Japan had mistakenly collected at least 597 remains from Russian burial sites. Specialists involved in the effort had told the Japanese ministry for several years about a possible mistake, but it refused to publish this data.

In late July, the NHK channel reported that in 2014 the remains of 70 people were transported to Japan from a settlement in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region, where a Japanese POW camp might have been located after the end of World War II. The Japanese delegation that transported the remains did not include a DNA expert who could carry out preliminary tests on the site. The alleged burial site of Japanese prisoners of war was located at a local cemetery.

In the wake of subsequent tests, the experts agreed that the majority of remains did not belong to Japanese people, while other remains were unlikely to belong to Japanese citizens. The expert conclusions were made in 2017 and 2018. However, since then, the Japanese ministry stayed mum on the issue, failing to return the remains to the Russian side.

After Japan’s capitulation in the Second World War, the Soviet Union sent about 600,000 Japanese prisoners of war to internment camps located on the territory of the USSR and Mongolia. According to the Japanese government, about 55,000 people died in those camps, with the remains of 33,000 Japanese citizens were still on the territory of Mongolia and the former Soviet Union.