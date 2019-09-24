Russia has not received any applications to change OPEC+ deal — energy minister

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia has not received any applications regarding changes to the OPEC+ oil production capping deal from its partners to the agreement, including Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, there have been no such applications. We talked last week with the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia; we had a telephone conversation. They assess the situation as normal. We discussed that there is no need for further measures. Recovery [of oil production — TASS] activities are underway there and now, as you can see, the situation is stable," Novak said.

Russia and OPEC+ nations agreed earlier to extend production cuts starting July. As part of the deal, Russia reduces oil output by 228,000 barrels per day compared with the level of October 2018, when it amounted to 11.421 mln barrels. In total, OPEC+ countries agreed to slash oil production by 1.2 mln barrels per day, including 812,000 barrels from OPEC countries and 383,000 barrels from non-OPEC states.