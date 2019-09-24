Sanya's tourism potential presented at World Route Development Forum

SANYA, September. /TASS/. China's Sanya presented its tourism potential at the 25th International Route Development Forum, www.hinews.cn reported.

The forum, which traditionally becomes an important event in civil aviation, is annually held in different countries of the world. This year it was held on September 21-24 in the city of Adelaide, Australia. About 300 airlines, employees of 700 airports and 130 departments dealing with tourism issues from around the world took part in the forum.

The Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Department held a conference for the forum participants, presenting the city’s tourism and aviation potential in order to boost and promote cooperation with international airlines and travel agencies. In order to do so, the authorities presented a Sanya stand with presentations, video and meetings. Travel agencies from Sanya, the portal writes, held talks with representatives of a number of Russian airlines and airports, hashing over the issues of promoting cooperation in the field of aviation tourism.

According to the representative of the Phoenix International Airport (Sanya), participation in this forum will help strengthen ties with global air carriers and airports, and will contribute to the development of international routes.

This year the Sanya authorities did their utmost to promote tourist and aviation potential of the city at various international venues. Currently, Sanya International Airport serves over 40 international and regional flights.