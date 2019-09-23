Putin asks Prime Minister to eliminate red tape in national projects funding

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to focus on elimination of bureaucratic barriers when making decisions on national projects funding.

"The request and the expectation is that we should focus after approval of this main financial document and the main financial law of the country [the federal budget - TASS] not merely on funding as such (I hope this will be performed) but also on elimination of red tape in decision-making for the purpose of supporting smooth funding," the head of state said at the meeting with the prime minister. "I am absolutely confident that if we want to deliver national projects we elaborated together for so long, we need to change many things from the standpoint of supporting smooth and timely funding of outlined development objectives," Putin said.

The federal budget for the three years to come is "a critical tool of delivering the national development objectives and the cornerstone, so to say, of the entire monetary policy, whereby we can recently state stable macroeconomic situation in the country," the head of state added.