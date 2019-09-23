Passenger traffic at Meilan airport exceeds 1 mln people since January

HAIKOU, September 23. /TASS/. The international flow of passengers at the largest Meilan Airport on Hainan since January exceeded 1 million people, increasing by 27,3% year on year, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the airport, located in the administrative center of the province — Haikou, reached the key point on September 18, 67 days earlier than in 2018. The millionth passenger arrived in Meilan aboard a Hainan Airlines flight HU7940 from Bangkok.

The increase in passenger traffic is seen against the backdrop of the opening of new destinations for international flights: since 2019, one can fly directly from the airport to Alma-Ata, Kuching (Malaysia), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Mandalay (Myanmar) and Osaka. Meilan regularly serves more than 40 domestic and international routes. Recently, the number of flights departing from Meilan to the largest airports in the region operating in Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong has increased.

By mid-December, the Meilan administration plans to complete the construction of a second terminal and lay another 3.6 km runway, due to which the airport will be able to receive the largest aircraft in the world.

The airport on Hainan began working in 1999. In 2018, the passenger flow through Meilan grew by 6.81% year on year and amounted to 24,12 million people.