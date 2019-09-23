Putin requests providing access to int'l flights to air carriers operating in Far East

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested providing access to international flights to airlines carrying passengers at acceptable prices in the Far East, according to the list of requests following the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held on September 5, 2019 released on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

Russian President tasked the government "with assuming measures aimed at providing access to international passenger air service to airlines carrying passengers inside the Far Eastern Federal District at acceptable prices." The deadline is March 1, 2020.

Putin suggested during the EEF plenary session that airlines operating in the Far East should be offered advantages in tapping other, most beneficial routes. He noted that though that is not a market-based measure, such an approach is reasonable for the Far East.