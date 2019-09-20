Putin-OPEC dialogue likely at Moscow energy forum in October, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin can possibly have a conversation with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week 2019 International Forum held in Moscow on October 2-5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, it can," he said answering a question whether such a meeting could take place at the forum.

Earlier, Mohammed Barkindo told TASS that he would be attending the Russian Energy Week 2019 in Moscow. The OPEC secretary general also participated in the forum’s previous editions. In 2018, Putin held a separate meeting with Barkindo on the forum’s sidelines.

The Russian Energy Week is a major annual energy forum focusing on analyzing global energy trends. The event is sponsored by the Roscongress Foudation and is hosted by the Moscow Manege Central Exhibition Hall.