Putin calls for building up civilian production at defense industry enterprises

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is critical of the pace of civilian production at the defense-industrial complex enterprises.

"The share of civilian products in 2018 was nearly 21%. It might look not bad. I believe, though, that this pace is insufficient," he said at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission on Thursday.

He suggested discussing further diversification in the defense-industrial complex.

"The effectiveness of measures being taken along these lines is crucial to the operation of the industry’s enterprises, their economic, technological and financial stability and their ability to cope with their operating tasks after the peak of defense contracts is over and to build up the production of competitive civilian products that are in great demand on the domestic and foreign markets," Putin said.

"The industry’s enterprises have declared the intention to launch more than 400 civilian projects for manufacturing such [civilian] products. In years to come the shipyards that usually build ships for the Navy will be building nuclear and diesel-powered icebreakers for the Northern Sea Route, and also cruise liners and fishing boats," Putin said. "The corporation Irkut plans to deliver the medium-haul liner MC-21."

Putin is certain that in the process of diversification of industries it will be necessary to more actively use the opportunities the implementation of national projects will open up. The potential demand for the civilian products of the defense-industrial complex enterprises already now exceeds 5,500 items.

Putin requested information about the measures being taken to encourage civilian production in the defense-industrial complex and to promote products to the domestic and foreign markets, and about what was being done by the government to involve defense-industrial complex enterprises in the implementation of national projects.

"Colossal funds are being disbursed along many lines. Defense-industrial enterprises must work there, but to get these resources they must come up with corresponding proposals meeting the interests of different industries," Putin said.