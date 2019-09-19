Trilateral consultations between Russia, EU and Ukraine on gas transit completed

BRUSSELS, September 19. / TASS /. The tripartite consultations between Russia, the EU and Ukraine on gas transit wrapped up after 40 minutes, a source in the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

The consultations were supposed to begin at 14:30 Brussels time (15:30 Moscow time), but were delayed by an hour. According to the TASS source, at first the parties held a private meeting with a small number of participants for an hour.

The main topic of the consultations was the extension of the gas transit contract from Russia to Europe through the Ukrainian territory after 2019, since the current ten-year agreement expires at the end of the year.