Hainan Airlines launches Chengdu-Chicago direct flight

HAIKOU, September 19. /TASS/. Hainan Airlines have launched direct flights between the Chinese city of Chengdu and Chicago, the www.hinews.cn portal reported. The new route has been operating since September 16.

The flights will be conducted twice a week aboard Boeing 787-8. According to schedule, the Chengdu-Chicago flights will be carried out on Mondays and Fridays and the return flights — on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The flight will last 14-16 hours depending on the direction. Up to 213 passengers will be taken on board.

The new route launched by Hainan Airlines will make it easier for passengers arriving in Chengdu from Chicago to commute to such large neighboring China's cities as Guiyang and Kunming. The new route will also contribute to boosting trade and economic cooperation between the Chinese regions and the US city, which in 2014 signed an air travel agreement with eight Chinese cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Qingdao, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu).

For Hainan Airlines, this flight was the third from Chengdu to North America. Before that, direct flights with Los Angeles and New York were launched. The airline currently operates flights to 12 destinations between various cities in China and the US.