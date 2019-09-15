China stays committed to economic globalization - Premier Li Keqiang

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Economic globalization and free trade are the cornerstones of development and prosperity on the planet, Premier of China’s State Council Li Keqiang said in an interview with TASS ahead of his official visit to Moscow on September 16.

He said China, along with all of its partners "will defend the system of multilateral trade under the WTO auspices, support adequate reforms of the WTO, promote liberalization and simplification of global trade and investment procedures, encourage economic globalization towards more open, inclusive, generally accessible, well-balanced and mutually beneficial development, and this way make its contribution to the development of humankind."

"When factors of instability and unpredictability increase across the globe, when multiversity and free trade are faced with a lot of new challenges, everyone should think twice about what to choose: either to open the door or live in isolation, either to pool efforts or struggle by oneself, either to build up trust or be suspicious of each other," he stressed.

"As the world’s biggest developing country, China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development, the concept of global management in the spirit of joint discussion, joint implementation and joint use. It will develop friendly relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. It will boost mutually beneficial cooperation, pool efforts to defend multiversity, support the United Nations’ central role in international affairs, encourage South-South cooperation, expand South-North cooperation, help build international relations of the new type and form a community of common future of humankind," the Chinese premier pledged.