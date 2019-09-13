Sukhoi Superjet 100 to be exhibited at Teknofest show in Turkey

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 will be exhibited at Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul due on September 17 through 22, the press service of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft told TASS on Friday.

"It will be a plane (SS-100 - TASS) that has been operated by European companies for about three years. Its serial number is 95120. It is currently owned by the company and is being prepared for the participation in the Teknofest show in Istanbul on September 17-22," the press service said.

"The decision to demonstrate this very aircraft was quite logical. The idea was to show a real, operational aircraft certified under European rules rather than a refined model plane. A potential client will have a possibility to see its condition after several years of operation," the company said, adding that it sees a great potential on the Turkish market.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100, a Russian-made short-haul narrow-body passenger plane developed by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, has been in operation since 2011.