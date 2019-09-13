Russian finance minister says Arctic LNG 2 project may be financed through NWF

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Arctic LNG 2 project being implemented by Russia’s gas producer Novatek, may be financed through the National Wealth Fund, First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"Regarding Arctic LNG 2, the issue is under consideration, though I should stress that we have the experience of investing the funds of the NWF (National Wealth Fund) in Yamal LNG. Arctic LNG is its extension. It seems to me that private investors will be very interested as well. If the state’s participation is needed for encouraging that interest of private investors we can do that," he said, adding that "possibly through the NWF as well."

Arctic LNG 2 with the capacity of about 19.8 mln tonnes of LNG per year is Novatek's second LNG plant after Yamal LNG. The launch of the plant based on the Gydan fields is scheduled for 2022-2023.