OPEC+ to ask countries underperforming deal to reduce production by 400,000 bpd

ABU Dhabi, September 12. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Monitoring Committee at a meeting on Thursday came to the conclusion that countries that are not fully implementing the deal to reduce production should reduce it by about 400,000 barrels per day, Minister of Oil and Gas of Oman Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi told TASS.

According to him, countries that are not fulfilling their obligations should return to the agreed production levels, at the same time additional reduction is not discussed.

"I think that those countries that are not decreasing [output] enough will be recommended to remove about 400,000 barrels per day," the minister said, referring to Nigeria and Iraq.