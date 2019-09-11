Russian energy minister confirms trilateral gas meeting with Ukraine, EU on Sept 19

ABU DHABI, September 11. /TASS/. Trilateral consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union (EU) on the gas issue will be held on September 19, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have discussed that date with Mr. Sefcovic (European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic - TASS). As far as I am concerned, the Ukrainian side has also agreed that date. Let us regard (September) 19 as an agreed date. The Russian side is ready for those talks," he said.

Sefcovic said late last week that he had agreed with Russia’s energy minister holding trilateral ministerial consultations by the end of this month. He noted that "the precise date would be announced after consultations with the Ukrainian side are finalized."

The conditions for supply and transit of the Russian gas to the EU via the Ukrainian territory after 2020, that is when the present transit contract expires, will dominate the agenda of the upcoming meeting.