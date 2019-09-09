More than 1,300 companies attend major Haikou-hosted investment conference

HAIKOU, September 9. /TASS/. The city of Haikou has hosted the largest investment conference since the creation of the Hainan pilot free trade zone and free trading port. According to www.hinews.cn, about 1,300 Chinese and foreign companies took part in the event.

"Hainan is building a pilot free trade zone, mainly for the sake of setting up a free trade port," said provincial governor Chen Xiaoming, addressing the conference participants. At present, according to the official, the authorities are developing the free trade port very actively. In this regard, he noted, the government welcomes the participation of business in these projects and vows favorable conditions for the companies involved.

During the conference, the participants discussed the possibilities of future cooperation, including in the investment field. The organizers of the event held presentations on the development of tourism, modern service and high-tech on Hainan. Twenty industrial parks represented their business potential as well.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.