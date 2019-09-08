Two Hainan airports awarded by Airport Council International

HAIKOU, September 8. /TASS/. The international airports of the Chinese cities of Haikou and Sanya have won Airport Council International (ACI) awards in five different categories. The official award ceremony, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper, took place as part of the Global Summit of the International Airport Council in Bali in Indonesia.

Meilan International Airport in Haikou received the ACI Airport Service Quality Awards in three categories. This airport was recognized as the best among airports with a passenger traffic of 15-25 million people in the Asia-Pacific. The airport has been receiving the corresponding award for three years in a row. Two more prizes were awarded in the nominations for the best environment and the best infrastructure.

Two prizes were awarded to Fenghuang International Airport in Sanya. One award was given in the nomination Best Airport with a passenger traffic of 15-25 million people in the Asia-Pacific. This airport also received another award in the nomination "Best Airport for the Quality of Customer Service".

Both airports are operated by the HNA Group-based Haikou company. This year, the ACI awarded prizes in four different nominations to another airport operated by this company at a ceremony in Bali — Yichang City (the central province of Hubei).