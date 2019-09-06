Hainan developing a number of projects to draw talented specialists to the island

HAIKOU, September 6. /TASS/. An event dedicated to the development and creation of the Hainan Province's initiative for the island's development in innovations and talent management mechanism, proposed by the Organizational Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, seven ministries and departments.

The Million Talent Project was launched in May 2018, when the Hainan authorities took a number of measures to facilitate the implementation of the provincial development plan, announcing the attraction of millions of talents to the island, namely, five projects were created to draw talented professionals and seven projects — to train them. As a result, in 2018 about 30,000 new talented specialists were expected to begin working on Hainan.

The reforms to encourage the island's openness, as well the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Zone (port), allowed the Province to attract talented people not only from China, but also from all over the world. The other day, the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department announced an improvement in its policy to attract talented personnel from abroad aimed at creating a relaxed, efficient and convenient environment for entry and long-term stay of foreigners in Qiongzhou County. Foreigners who have been working in Qiongzhou for a long time are provided with more stable living conditions in order to encourage them to explore their potential, and a number of effective measures have been worked out to annually attract foreign students from world's best educational institutions. In addition, the authorities announced a course aimed at attracting investments from Chinese citizens owning other citizenship, with the aim of investing their funds in the island's economy.