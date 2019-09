VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. The Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line may be extended to Finland in the future, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Maksim Akimov told TASS during the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Surely as the second stage. We would like to extend the line to Helsinki, though that issue is to be negotiated with partners, that being an international project already," he said, adding that there have been no political contacts regarding the issue so far.