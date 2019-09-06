Russian car dealer founder arrested in absentia in money withdrawal case

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested in absentia Sergey Petrov, the founder of the Russian car dealer Rolf, within the framework of the case on withdrawal of 4 bln rubles ($60.9 mln) abroad, TASS reports from the court room.

"The court ruled to grant the investigation’s request and elect the pre-trial restriction as the custodial restraint for two months," the judge said. The restriction for Petrov was selected in absentia and the term of the custodial restraint will start from detention or extradition of the company founder to Russia.

Earlier on Friday, the court also arrested in absentia two other individuals involved in the money withdrawal case - ex-general director of Rolf Tatiana Lukovetskaya and director of Cyprus-based Panabel Limited Georgia Kafkalia.

Rolf is one of the largest car dealer holdings in Russia. Russia’s Investigative Committee earlier initiated a criminal case against Petrov and several top managers of the company for withdrawal of money abroad.