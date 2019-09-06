Tencent to work on Hainan's digitalization

HAIKOU, September 6. /TASS/. Tencent Investment Holding and China's Hainan will deepen strategic cooperation to betterthe island's digital environment, vice president of the company Zhang Shusyan announced at a conference in Haikou.

"Following cooperation in competitive industries, as well as planning and boosting the development of digital cities on Hainan, strategic cooperation between Tencent and Hainan has been diversified. The space for cooperation is constantly expanding," www.hinews.cn portal quoted him as saying.

The businessman believes that one of the main reasons why many companies, including Tencent, are willing to invest in the Hainan province, is the harmonious relations between authorities and enterprises, as well as a favorable business environment. Earlier, Tencent and the Hainan authorities agreed to enhance cooperation on the development of smart city technologies on the island, and to promote cooperation in the industrial and space sectors.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.