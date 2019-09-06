EU, Russia agree to hold ministerial gas meeting by September's end — EC Vice President

BRUSSELS, September 6. /TASS/. The European Union and Russia agreed to hold "the next Trilateral Gas Talks this month" with participation of Ukraine, Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

"The precise date to be announced soon, after consulting the Ukrainian side," Sefcovic noted.

A diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS in early August that trilateral ministerial gas talks were scheduled for September 16. Later the European Commission offered to Russia and Ukraine the week from September 16 to 11 for the meeting.

The previous round of gas talks at the ministerial level was held in the middle of 2018.

The present ten-year contract on transit of the Russian gas through the Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2019. By that time, Russia plans to launch two gas pipelines bypassing Ukraine - Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly said that it will not extend the transit contract on the previous terms and is considering options in case of transit suspension.