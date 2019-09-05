Venezuela to open PDVSA office in Moscow in near future, says ambassador

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Venezuela will open an office of its national oil producer PDVSA in Moscow in the near future, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Thursday.

"Now we can say that the PDVSA Moscow office will begin its work very soon," the diplomat said.

In March, Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced the decision to move the PDVSA’s office from Lisbon to Moscow at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In the course of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in early summer, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo told TASS that the office is set to open in June, however, there have been no updates on the implementation of these plans since then.