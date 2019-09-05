Shanghai Cooperation Organization stands against trade wars — secretary general

"We are against trade wars, this contradicts the peaceful nature of our organization. SCO activity is not aimed against any particular state or international organization," Norov said. There are no trade wars or sanctions between SCO states, he added.

"We do not wish to impose our own rules, we adhere to them within the WTO and in accordance with other international agreements, including those approved within the framework of SCO," the secretary general stated.

"Unfortunately, some states consider trade wars and other sanctions measures as a cure-all for all current political and economic problems. Their wish to resolve bilateral issues in accordance with their own rules and under pressure is clear," he added.

The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia take on the role of observer states. Six countries serve as SCO dialogue partners — Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.