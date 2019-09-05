Latin America's coffee producer eyeing Hainan's experience

HAIKOU, September 5. /TASS/. Latin American coffee makers are learning from Hainan's experience. According to www.hinews.cn , Herbert Vazquez from El Salvador became one of the pioneers in this endeavour.

According to the news outlet, along with his wife, a native of Qionghai (eastern part of the island), a Latin American specialist with a PhD intends to develop a coffee business in Hainan's experimental free economic zone in conformity with the highest international standards. "I came to China and found that there are good opportunities and there is a choice, that's why I stayed here," Vasquez said. The free trade port in the region has facilitated the expansion of this business.

According to the businessman, it is possible that in the future, having enriched his Latin American experience with the Hainan coffee making techniques, he will set up a business in El Salvador that would take into account the South Chinese tradition of processing beans for this drink.

As his wife clarified, the development of transcontinental cooperation in the coffee industry between China and El Salvador became possible relatively recently — since August 2018, when China established diplomatic relations with this Latin American state.

Within just a year, the Vazquez private shop, where coffee beans were processed and roasted according to Salvadoran recipes, gained popularity among Hainan coffee lovers.

Coffee from the South China Sea

Twenty years ago the coffee industry on Hainan was not that developed, the product was not always of the desired quality, as there were no production standards. Due to that, the coffee produced on the island was less competitive on international market, and the industry itself was developing rather slowly. However, due to the scientists' efforts, new thorough standards were developed, and a new type of conveyor was created.

The productivity of plants has significantly increased with the help of advanced technologies. In addition, the preferences of coffee lovers were taken into account, which allowed manufacturers to boost sales annually by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Hainan coffee is also called "Xinglong" (according to the geographical name —TASS). It has been growing actively on the island since 1953. The coffee was brought from abroad by Chinese compatriots who migrated abroad. To date, this type is considered one of the most sophisticated in Asia, and to maintain the process of its innovative production, as well as the protection of the rights of the manufacturer, 13 “coffee” licenses have been registered.