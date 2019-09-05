Japan and Russia developed over 200 projects in 3 years, Abe says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japan and Russia have developed more than 200 joint projects over the past three years as part of the eight-point plan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said speaking at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"Over the past three years, the number of private projects in the framework of our cooperation has exceeded 200," he said.

As an example of fruitful cooperation, Abe cited an agreement to sell a 10% stake in the project for the construction of the Arctic LNG-2 natural gas liquefaction plant to the consortium of Japanese Mitsui&Co and Jogmec.