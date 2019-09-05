{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

REC, Norilsk Nickel sign agreement to expand export support for company

The Russian Export Center will assist in searching for foreign buyers of Norilsk Nickel's products, structuring export projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) and Norilsk Nickel have entered into a cooperation agreement designed to expand the geography of the company's exports and increase revenues from its foreign economic activity, TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF2019) on Thursday.

According to the document, REC will assist in searching for foreign buyers of Norilsk Nickel's products, structuring export projects, particularly involving insurance and credit products from Exiar and Roseximbank (members of REC Group), marketing promotion on foreign markets, and obtaining government support within subsidiary programs. The agreement establishes intention of the parties to jointly participate in congress and exhibition events, conferences on developing and supporting exports of metallurgical products, as well as use the opportunities of foreign representative offices of REC to expand Norilsk Nickel's exports. In 2018, the share of metallurgy industry in the total volume of non-primary exports amounted to around 30%, while exports of the metallurgy sector gained 19%.

"REC Group supported Norilsk Nickel's exports providing more than $400 mln last year. As for this year, we are also discussing some new projects. Most of all the company requires our financial instruments, so I hope that we will expand our cooperation in that direction", REC Director General Center Andrey Slepnev said.

EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM
Abe, Putin confirm pilot tourism project on Kuril Islands will be launched in October
Read more
At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin
The first two units of the Russian-Indian Kudankulam NPP are in operation, the Russian president said
Read more
Terrorists’ drones downed by air defense systems of Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airbase in Hmeymim continues to operate in the routine mode
Read more
Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashes in North Caucasus
The rescue service is searching for the two missing pilots
Read more
Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum
According to aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s speech will focus on issues of the Far East’s accelerated development
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia
According to the Russian president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level
Read more
Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together
Samsung Heavy Industries will design gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2, Rosneft said
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
Russia’s facial recognition technology to be tested for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
"We are holding talks with FIFA and Qatar and will participate in the pilot project", Chief Executive Officer Alexander Minin said
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Putin: Permanent friendship treaty with Mongolia to take relations to new level
Putin will arrive in Mongolia on September 2
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Two planes collide on runway at Sheremetyevo Airport, evacuation underway — source
The passengers are being evacuated
Read more
Russia’s military to get 423 advanced helicopters by 2027
By now the Armed Forces have received 112 helicopters, the minister reported
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
Belarus will not deploy missiles if its security is not under threat — Lukashenko
Termination of the INF Treaty raises tensions in Europe, the Belarusian president stated
Read more
Ukrainian parliament approves bill stripping lawmakers of immunity
After the document is signed by the Verkhovna Rada speaker and the president of Ukraine, the law will come into force starting January 1, 2020
Read more
French, Russian defense ministers hold telephone talks ahead of Moscow meeting
The meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on September 9
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Russian State Duma’s commission on foreign interference to invite US ambassador to session
Earlier, the US embassy shared the route of a Moscow unsanctioned march on social media
Read more
Both of Sukhoi-25UB’s pilots died in air crash on September 3
The pilots failed to eject themselves
Read more
Abe wants to take talks on peace treaty to new level at meeting with Putin
The Russian presidential aide said earlier that Putin and Abe will meet on September 5 on the sidelines of the EEF
Read more
Trump may punish Kiev for 'flirting with China,' expert says
The expert pointed to the serious influence of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who "is known for his resolute anti-Chinese course"
Read more
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia
Indian energy concerns are invited to participate in Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Read more
Press review: Who’s the EEF’s guest of honor and can Russia capitalize on US-Iran tensions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3
Read more
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg
Cyprus borrowed money from Russia with the aim of avoiding financial aid from the European Union and IMF
Read more
Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India
During the EEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226 that Russia plans to deliver under the intergov'l agreement signed in 2015
Read more
Military construction on Kurils has nothing to do with peace treaty with Japan — diplomat
The Russian diplomat will hash over security issues in Tokyo next week
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Russian legislator to meet with US senator at upper house this week
The meeting will be held at the US senator’s initiative, according to the Russian legislator
Read more
India orders $14.5 billion worth of weapons from Russia
Last year, major contracts were concluded for the supply of S-400 systems, frigates of project 11356, and a large batch of ammunition for the Air Force, the Navy and the ground forces
Read more
Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov projected to rake in over $6 mln for Poirier bout
Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7
Read more
Russia's envoy to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital
He was aged 68
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister
US pursuit of profit doesn’t guarantee Mideast security, says Iran’s top diplomat
Read more
Center-2019 drills not aimed against other countries — Russia’s defense minister
Presidents of countries involved in the exercise are welcome to attend, Russia's defense minister said
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat
It is not yet known whether the agreement will be signed and when, the official pointed out
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry upgrades infrastructure at Hmeymim, Tartus in Syria
A variety of contingency factors had been taken into account in creating infrastructure, the defense minister said
Read more
Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in first half of 2019
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination
Read more
Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin
The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6
Read more
Iran and Russia to hold joint military drills in Indian Ocean
According to the Iranian top diplomat, his country and Russia have similar approaches to problems of maintaining security in the Gulf area
Read more
Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment
The joint statement was adopted by the countries' leaders at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Putin praises milestone permanent treaty with Mongolia
Putin says Russia, Mongolia could boost turnover through new projects
Read more