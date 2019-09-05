REC, Norilsk Nickel sign agreement to expand export support for company

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) and Norilsk Nickel have entered into a cooperation agreement designed to expand the geography of the company's exports and increase revenues from its foreign economic activity, TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF2019) on Thursday.

According to the document, REC will assist in searching for foreign buyers of Norilsk Nickel's products, structuring export projects, particularly involving insurance and credit products from Exiar and Roseximbank (members of REC Group), marketing promotion on foreign markets, and obtaining government support within subsidiary programs. The agreement establishes intention of the parties to jointly participate in congress and exhibition events, conferences on developing and supporting exports of metallurgical products, as well as use the opportunities of foreign representative offices of REC to expand Norilsk Nickel's exports. In 2018, the share of metallurgy industry in the total volume of non-primary exports amounted to around 30%, while exports of the metallurgy sector gained 19%.

"REC Group supported Norilsk Nickel's exports providing more than $400 mln last year. As for this year, we are also discussing some new projects. Most of all the company requires our financial instruments, so I hope that we will expand our cooperation in that direction", REC Director General Center Andrey Slepnev said.