Russian Export Center to support supplies from major chemical project in Amur Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Export Center (REC) and Tekhnoleasing company (part of ESN Group) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at supporting and developing the company's non-source export supplies, TASS reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF2019) on Thursday.

Particularly, the agreement stipulates that credit guarantee and insurance support will be provided to Tekhnoleasing’s project on construction of a methanol production facility with the capacity of 1 mln tonnes in the town of Skovorodino in Russia’s Amur Region by Exiar and Roseximbank (members of REC Group). The plan is to export the products made at the facility to Asian-Pacific countries. Investments in the project are estimated at about $700 mln.

"REC Group already has experience in supporting major export-oriented infrastructure projects, such as Yamal LNG. According to the results of last year, chemical industry has become one of the drivers of peak non-resource exports, and we are committed to supporting projects with high-added value, where production involves application of advanced technologies," REC’s Managing Director for Customer Relations Maksim Kobin said.

Meanwhile, General Director of Tekhnoleasing Vadim Medvedev noted that the company is “looking forward to efficient cooperation with REC.” “Our project has become resident of the Svobodny advanced special economic zone where the natural gas chemical cluster is being created. The products will be supplied to the markets of the Far East as well as to Asian-Pacific countries", he said