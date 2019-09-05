Russian minister suggests to hold session of Russian-Japanese commission on December 13

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian-Japanese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues may meet on December 13 in Moscow, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said at the meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"Expanding economic cooperation is one of the key tasks of the intergovernmental commission. If we look at the timeframe, APEC [Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation] and EAS [East Asia Summit] will be held in November, so we suggest to hold the 15th session of the intergovernmental commission on December 13 in Moscow," Oreshkin said.

The minister noted that bilateral trade turnover stands at $30 bln and tourist exchange — at 400,000 people per year. However, he noted that the dynamic of Russian-Japanese trade turnover is rather weak. "If we look at recent statistics, the dynamic is not very positive. This is partly due to the fact that most trade pertains to fuel and energy products. Prices are going down, and trade volume is going down as well. That's why it is important to develop trade and economic relations to make them stable and long-term," the minister said.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.