Russia, Japan setting up platform to promote bilateral trade and economic projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. General Director of the Russian Export Center (REC) Andrey Slepnev and Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki signed the Memorandum of Cooperation to establish a Russian-Japanese platform for promotion of joint trade and economic projects, TASS reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the Memorandum, the JETRO's Trade Tie-Up Promotion Program matching platform, various business events with participation of Russian and Japanese businesses, joint seminars and other training initiatives, as well as integration of the Russian suppliers in the manufacturing networks of the Japanese corporations will serve as project promotion channels.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 19% to more than $20 bln as of 2018 year-end. Non-resource non-power exports showed growth of 13% and reached $2.8 bln. The basis of the turnover is formed by products of metallurgy, agriculture and forestry.

"We have been systematically building our work with the institutions dealing with non-resource exports development around the globe. Today's Memorandum we have signed with our Japanese colleagues is another step towards that. We have started our cooperation last year, when REC group experts held a seminar in JETRO's Moscow office for Japanese companies exporting from Russia, which was dedicated to practical issues of customs drawback and VAT refund in export operations. The important thing is that this Memorandum will contribute to implementation of projects of both large and small businesses levels," Andrei Slepnev said in a comment.

"We are very pleased to enter into the Memorandum of cooperation with Russian Export Center, and will proceed with cooperation through exchange of experiences in development of trade and holding seminars, using the network of both JETRO and REC's contacts. Together with REC, we will support bilateral business exchanges between Japan and Russia," said Nobuhiko Sasaki.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.