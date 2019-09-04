Russian Export Center to support feed additives production in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) will take part in commissioning of Pharmasintez, a high-technology plant making supplement feeds, amino acids, vitamins, probiotics and proteins, TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The relevant agreement was signed by REC Managing Director Maxim Kobin and General Director of Arnika Company Larisa Tekutyeva.

The company has been implementing the comprehensive plan of setting up a high-tech biotechnology facilities production for protected fodder amino acids, vitamins, probiotics and proteins, veterinary antibiotics and derivative products in the Far East since 2016. The first stage is expected to be launched in fall 2019 and the second one in 2020.

"The products of the company are already of demand in more than 30 foreign markets, the project having a truly high export potential. To promote these products, we are ready to offer full range of both financial and non-financial aid, as well as to involve our foreign infrastructure", Kobin said in a comment after signing.

Arnika specializes in supplies of equipment, consumables and ingredients for meat processing, dairy, baking, confectionery, and other segments of the food industry.