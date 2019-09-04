Damage to Russian farmers from emergencies in 2019 reaches $143 mln

"This year 15 regions of the Russian Federation have been exposed to various types of emergency situations - including frosts, droughts, floods, etc. The total amount of damage to farmers this year is 9.5 billion rubles," he said.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ministry of Agriculture estimates the damage to Russian farmers from emergencies in 2019 reached 9.5 bln rubles ($143.07mln), First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dzhambulat Khatuov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

In particular, the farmers of the Zabaykalsky region who suffered from the fires have already received full compensation - 850 mln rubles ($12.8 mln) - for restoration of the lost property and infrastructure. Agricultural producers of the Irkutsk region have already been compensated with 454 mln rubles ($6.83 mln) for flood damage.

At the same time, according to Khatuov, the ministry confirmed the forecast for grain harvest in 2019 in the amount of 118 mln tonnes, including 75 mln tonnes of wheat. He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture is observing a stable export of grain with the growth figures that the Ministry announced earlier.

He added that now the harvesting campaign is in the active stage in the Volga Federal District, in Siberia and the Far East.

According to Rosstat, in 2018, Russian farmers harvested 113.25 mln tonnes of grain, in 2017 - 135.4 mln tonnes.