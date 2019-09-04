Hainan fights unemployment by providing labor to the south of mainland China

HAIKOU, September 4. /TASS/. The Hainan Province intends to eliminate unemployment and poverty by organizing trips for farmers during which they can earn money and get training in the neighboring economically developed province of Guangdong. According to www.hinews.cn, staff offices of fifteen Hainan cities and counties have been set up in mainland China.

According to the publication, in January-August, the Hainan authorities sent about 100,000 rural residents for seasonal jobs, about 10% of farmers went to the neighboring region. According to statistics, almost 80% of poor rural residents choose Guangdong province, where they get an opportunity to provide for their families financially.

"In the future, Hainan's employment agencies plan to boost cooperation with government bodies and companies in the region, to create a thorough working mechanism that will become a "bridge" for sending workers to work in Guangdong," said Xu Jufen, deputy head of the Human Resources Department of Hainan Province .

According to the official, one of the important features of this project is that workers with initially low qualifications will be able to master a number of specialized professions. Thus, there will be more skilled technical personnel on the island.

According to official statistics, Guangdong ranks first among all Chinese regions in terms of gross regional product (GRP), not taking into account the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as the Chinese island of Taiwan. In the first six months of 2019, the figures exceeded 5 trillion yuan (more than $706 billion at the current rate). At the same time, Hainan holds the 28th place among China's 31 administrative-territorial units - its GRP for the same period exceeded 266.8 billion yuan ($37.6 billion), having increased by 5.3%. Exactly one third of this volume accounts for the city of Haikou, about 13% - for the resort city of Sanya.

One of the main aims of China's development is to narrow the gap between the wealthier and less thriving provinces of China. The seasonal labor exchange program is being implemented primarily with due regard to the relevant plan. It is expected that the said program will help to accelerate the process of creating an advanced free trade zone on Hainan.