Abe arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF-2019, meet with Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok, where he is due to attend a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Japanese leader’s plane landed at the airport of Vladivostok, a TASS correspondent reported.
Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Putin and Abe were expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and a peace treaty. Ahead of his trip to Vladivostok, Abe told reporters that he sought to bring talks on signing a peace treaty to a new level at his meeting with the Russian leader.
The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok on September 4-6.