VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The deal to set up a joint venture between Mail.ru Group, Alibaba, MegaFon and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be closed within weeks, Chief Executive Officer of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"In the near future," he said when asked when the transaction to set up a JV would be closed.