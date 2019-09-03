Poland’s Orlen intends to reduce oil supplies from Russia, says board’s member

Leszczynski recalled that in 2012-2013 only few percent of oil supplies came to Poland not from Russia.

"This is the direction we are moving in," he said, answering a question about the prospects for reducing oil supplies from Russia.

KRYNITSA-ZDROJ (Poland), September 3. /TASS/. The largest Polish oil refining company Orlen intends to reduce the volume of oil supplies from Russia, Zbigniew Leszczynski, member of the company’s board said on the sidelines of the 29th Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Now about 40% of crude come from other countries," he said, naming the United States, Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Nigeria.

"We want to be even more independent from supplies from the east," the representative of Orlen stressed.

Rafal Miland, Deputy Chairman of the board of PERN, the Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, also supported the expansion of oil supplies via alternative routes.

"We knew that we needed to get ready for additional oil supplies by sea," he said, commenting on the recent crisis with oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

"It was an unprecedented crisis," Jaroslaw Kawula, vice president of the Lotos fuel group, said describing the situation with Druzhba.

"We were dealing with a real stress test of the capabilities of our oil transfer infrastructure and its storage," he said adding that "this test was passed positively."

"In terms of continuity of energy supplies to consumers during that crisis, there was no situation of fuel shortage, when customers would leave gas stations without fuel, which always causes panic. Refineries worked almost without any disruptions," he said.

"We need to think about the continuity of the supply of crude in case of a shortage of supplies through the pipe. We survived this crisis without any problems, since we managed to quickly ensure supplies by sea," Kawula added, stressing that "this requires activity on the market, signing contracts that allow deliveries of crude on an emergency basis."

Druzhba pipeline

Annually, PERN pumps about 50 mln tonnes of oil from Russia into the national system, managing a 2,600 km long stretch of the Druzhba pipeline network.

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe. PERN supplies oil to two refineries in Poland - in Plock and Gdansk, as well as to two refineries in Germany - in the areas of Schwedt and Spergau.

In mid-April, the Belarusian oil company Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline. As a result, a number of countries stopped receiving and refining Russian oil.

Poland stopped receiving Russian oil on April 24. Russian oil was mot supplied to the country via the Druzhba pipeline for 46 days. The oil supplies were resumed on June 9.

It was reported that in the absence of oil supplied via the pipeline Poland began to use emergency reserves - a reserve that the republic, as a member of the EU and the International Energy Agency, must have for 90 days. Oil was also delivered to the republic by sea.